SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Position Lowered by First Pacific Financial

First Pacific Financial lowered its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 317,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,456 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF comprises 10.9% of First Pacific Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. First Pacific Financial owned about 1.44% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $22,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MDYV traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $70.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,133. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.26. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.40 and a fifty-two week high of $73.22.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

