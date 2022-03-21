SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) Stock Price Down 2.6%

SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $88.83 and last traded at $89.27. 1,054 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 259,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.68.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.97.

Get SPDR S&P China ETF alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P China ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Main Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P China ETF by 51.2% during the third quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,991,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SPDR S&P China ETF by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.