SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) Trading Up 3.2%

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $129.49 and last traded at $129.21. Approximately 36,675 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 11,255,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.19.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.25 and a 200-day moving average of $104.32.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XOP. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 154.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the third quarter worth about $120,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period.
SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.
