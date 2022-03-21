Spectrecoin Hits Market Capitalization of $2.67 Million (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Spectrecoin has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectrecoin coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Spectrecoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.65 or 0.00208997 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002442 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000987 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00026612 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00022747 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.75 or 0.00421513 BTC.

About Spectrecoin

XSPEC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

