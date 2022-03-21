Spectrum Global Solutions (OTCMKTS:SGSI) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Spectrum Global Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGSI – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. Approximately 70,617 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 510,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.20 and a 200 day moving average of $0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Get Spectrum Global Solutions alerts:

About Spectrum Global Solutions (OTCMKTS:SGSI)

Spectrum Global Solutions Inc provides professional services and infrastructure solutions to the telecommunications and technology industry, utility entities, and enterprises sectors in the United State, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It offers Wi-Fi, Wi-Max, wide-area, fiber, distributed antenna system, small cell distributed, public safety, and enterprise networks for incumbent local exchange carriers, telecommunications original equipment manufacturers, cable broadband multiple system operators, tower and network aggregators, utility entities, government, and enterprise customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Global Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Global Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.