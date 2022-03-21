Spirent Communications plc to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:SPMYY)

Spirent Communications plc (OTCMKTS:SPMYY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Spirent Communications in a report issued on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Menon anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Spirent Communications’ FY2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Spirent Communications from GBX 340 ($4.42) to GBX 300 ($3.90) in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spirent Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SPMYY opened at $12.75 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.76. Spirent Communications has a 1 year low of $11.80 and a 1 year high of $16.60.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.1546 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 1.87%.

Spirent Communications Plc engages in the development of communication technologies. It operates through the following segments: Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance and Connected Devices. The Networks & Security segment consists of the cloud and IP, application security and positioning lines of business.

