Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.67.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SPR shares. TheStreet raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th.

Shares of SPR opened at $46.94 on Monday. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12-month low of $35.22 and a 12-month high of $53.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.07.

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 13.68% and a negative return on equity of 68.59%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.31) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is -0.77%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 175.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 166.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 171.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. 74.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

