Splintershards 24 Hour Volume Hits $773,864.00 (SPS)

Splintershards (SPS) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. In the last week, Splintershards has traded down 5% against the US dollar. One Splintershards coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000243 BTC on major exchanges. Splintershards has a total market cap of $55.36 million and approximately $773,864.00 worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Splintershards alerts:

Coin98 (C98) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003840 BTC.

S.S. Lazio (LAZIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00009037 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00010171 BTC.

Beyond Protocol (BP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000251 BTC.

HoDooi.com (HOD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Plant Vs Undead (PVU) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Bholdus (BHO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Knight War – The Holy Trio (KWS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DAOSquare (RICE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Covid Token (COVIDTOKEN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Splintershards

SPS is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 616,231,347 coins and its circulating supply is 553,019,999 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

Splintershards Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splintershards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Splintershards should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Splintershards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Splintershards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Splintershards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.