Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $164.86 Million

Equities analysts predict that Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) will report sales of $164.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sportradar Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $164.63 million and the highest is $164.99 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Sportradar Group will report full-year sales of $628.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $627.13 million to $628.97 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $763.93 million, with estimates ranging from $761.52 million to $766.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sportradar Group.

Get Sportradar Group alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SRAD. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $28.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sportradar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sportradar Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Sportradar Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sportradar Group by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 153,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 8,183 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the third quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors own 50.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sportradar Group stock opened at $16.17 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. Sportradar Group has a 12-month low of $11.06 and a 12-month high of $28.22.

Sportradar Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sportradar Group AG focuses on operating as a holding company for Sportradar Holding AG that provides integrated sports data and technology platforms to the sports betting industry in the United Kingdom, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. The company offers mission-critical software, data, and content to sports leagues, betting operators, and media companies.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sportradar Group (SRAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sportradar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportradar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.