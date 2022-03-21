Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) was down 6.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.07 and last traded at $15.10. Approximately 1,459 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 397,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.17.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SRAD shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $28.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sportradar Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sportradar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.40.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.
Sportradar Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRAD)
Sportradar Group AG focuses on operating as a holding company for Sportradar Holding AG that provides integrated sports data and technology platforms to the sports betting industry in the United Kingdom, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. The company offers mission-critical software, data, and content to sports leagues, betting operators, and media companies.
