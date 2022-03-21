Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 977.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,799 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $10,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 38.5% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the third quarter worth $45,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the third quarter worth $103,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the third quarter worth $121,000. Institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $144.78 on Monday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a one year low of $118.20 and a one year high of $305.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a PE ratio of -115.82 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $167.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.87.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.79) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SPOT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Spotify Technology from $325.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Spotify Technology from $358.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Spotify Technology from $200.00 to $153.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.18.

About Spotify Technology (Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.