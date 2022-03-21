St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,635 ($21.26).

Several research analysts recently commented on STJ shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,765 ($22.95) target price on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,680 ($21.85) price target on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,700 ($22.11) to GBX 1,610 ($20.94) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Get St. James's Place alerts:

In other St. James’s Place news, insider Ian Gascoigne sold 29,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,280 ($16.64), for a total transaction of £380,441.60 ($494,722.50).

St. James’s Place stock opened at GBX 1,477.50 ($19.21) on Monday. St. James’s Place has a twelve month low of GBX 1,156.50 ($15.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,742.50 ($22.66). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,477.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,551.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.99 billion and a PE ratio of 28.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.31.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 40.41 ($0.53) per share. This represents a yield of 2.73%. This is a positive change from St. James’s Place’s previous dividend of $11.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. St. James’s Place’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.17%.

About St. James’s Place (Get Rating)

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.