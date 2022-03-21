St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) Shares Up 6.6%

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) shot up 6.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $57.60 and last traded at $57.43. 11,314 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 185,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.87.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.15 and a 200-day moving average of $48.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 45.58 and a beta of 1.08.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 27.91%. The firm had revenue of $99.50 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from St. Joe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.75%.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total value of $551,359.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 95,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $5,476,911.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 273,300 shares of company stock valued at $15,431,357 in the last 90 days. 44.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JOE. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in St. Joe during the 1st quarter valued at $1,955,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in St. Joe by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 360,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,098,000 after purchasing an additional 84,069 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in St. Joe by 133.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 11,832 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in St. Joe by 223.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 17,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in St. Joe by 99,160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 9,916 shares in the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

St. Joe Company Profile (NYSE:JOE)

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

