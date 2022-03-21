StaFi Price Up 11.7% This Week (FIS)

StaFi (FIS) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. StaFi has a total market capitalization of $39.96 million and $14.34 million worth of StaFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StaFi coin can now be purchased for $0.66 or 0.00001604 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, StaFi has traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.83 or 0.00220360 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000994 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00027037 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $172.82 or 0.00419259 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00053450 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00008650 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

StaFi (FIS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 7th, 2020. StaFi’s total supply is 114,911,733 coins and its circulating supply is 60,452,000 coins. The official message board for StaFi is medium.com/stafi . StaFi’s official website is www.stafi.io . StaFi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StaFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StaFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StaFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

