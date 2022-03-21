STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,048,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,387 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.62% of STAG Industrial worth $50,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Insight Folios Inc raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 7,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 24,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Trek Financial LLC raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 12,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 5,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 45,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.60.

In other STAG Industrial news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total transaction of $396,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $600,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,771,050. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STAG opened at $41.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.34 and a 52 week high of $48.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.39.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $147.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.33 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 34.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.1217 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.20%.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

