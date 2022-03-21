Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 278,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,950 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.17% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $52,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.3% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 3,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $151.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.40. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $143.22 and a one year high of $225.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $166.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.62.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 12.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.56%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $1,030,721.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total transaction of $511,611.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SWK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $209.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $222.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.80.

About Stanley Black & Decker (Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.