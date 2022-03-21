Stanley Electric (OTCMKTS:STAEF) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Stanley Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STAEF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 5.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.11 and last traded at $23.11. Approximately 800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 2,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.92.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.43.

About Stanley Electric

Stanley Electric Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive equipment, semiconductors, and electronic equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Equipment, Electronic Components, Applied Electronic Products, and Others. The Automotive Equipment segment manufactures automotive lighting products for automobile companies.

