Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,654 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $13,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 60,311 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 82,141 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 18,449 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

SBUX traded down $2.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $87.29. The company had a trading volume of 217,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,473,445. The company has a market capitalization of $100.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.91. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $78.92 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.19.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.15.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

