STATERA (STA) Price Hits $0.0471

STATERA (STA) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One STATERA coin can now be purchased for $0.0471 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. STATERA has a market cap of $3.74 million and approximately $111,326.00 worth of STATERA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, STATERA has traded 16.1% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

STATERA Coin Profile

STATERA’s genesis date was July 4th, 2017. STATERA’s total supply is 79,384,897 coins and its circulating supply is 79,384,643 coins. The official website for STATERA is stateratoken.com . STATERA’s official Twitter account is @startaico and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Starta Accelerator is an acceleration program launched by Starta Capital VC Fund in 2015. It seeks to empower Eastern European frontier technology companies by exposing them to the U.S. market and providing training in various areas. Starta identifies and helps these companies while also getting a share of the company, then exiting at with a profit. The Starta token is a Waves-based asset that represents a share in the portfolio of the “Starta Accelerator 16/17”, allowing holders to profit from this business model. The portfolio at hand includes multiple startups, mostly tech-oriented. “

STATERA Coin Trading

