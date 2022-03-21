Stellantis (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Stellantis (OTCMKTS:PUGOY – Get Rating) traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.80 and last traded at $27.28. 43,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 106% from the average session volume of 21,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.10.

The company has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Stellantis Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PUGOY)

Stellantis N.V. operates as an automaker and mobility provider worldwide. It offers various luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; and pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and light commercial vehicles, as well as mobility, financial, and parts and service brands. The company offers its products under the Abarth, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, Maserati, Opel, Ram, Free2Move, Alfa Romeo, CitroÃ«n, DS Automobiles, Fiat Professional, Lancia, Mopar, Peugeot, Vauxhall, and Leasys brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.