Stellantis (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Stellantis (OTCMKTS:PUGOY – Get Rating) traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.80 and last traded at $27.28. 43,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 106% from the average session volume of 21,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.10.
The company has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
Stellantis Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PUGOY)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stellantis (PUGOY)
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Skechers U.S.A.
- Costco, BJ’s or Walmart: Which Stock Has the Best Price?
- Goodyear Tire Stock Price Going Back in Time
- Sofi Financial Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
- After An Overdone Selloff, It’s Time to Sign for DocuSign Shares
Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.