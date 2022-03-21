Stem (NYSE:STEM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 479,479 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 4,420,072 shares.The stock last traded at $10.72 and had previously closed at $10.77.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STEM. Wolfe Research began coverage on Stem in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Stem from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Stem from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 11.64, a quick ratio of 11.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.12 and a 200 day moving average of $18.19.

Stem ( NYSE:STEM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $52.78 million for the quarter. Stem had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 79.46%.

In related news, COO Mark William Triplett sold 5,000 shares of Stem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $71,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Buzby sold 86,121 shares of Stem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $775,950.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 351,121 shares of company stock valued at $3,071,950 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stem in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stem in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Stem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Stem in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

