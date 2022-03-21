Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.690-$2.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.83 billion-$1.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.69 billion.

NASDAQ:STRL opened at $28.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $862.35 million, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.21. Sterling Construction has a 12 month low of $19.47 and a 12 month high of $32.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.14.

Get Sterling Construction alerts:

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The company had revenue of $401.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.00 million. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 3.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sterling Construction will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

STRL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Sterling Construction from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Construction from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

In other Sterling Construction news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 4,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $139,933.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 558,076 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,677,000 after buying an additional 16,688 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 496,897 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,068,000 after buying an additional 9,257 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Sterling Construction by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 418,237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,999,000 after purchasing an additional 205,569 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Sterling Construction by 5.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 205,693 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 10,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Sterling Construction by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 131,885 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 61,411 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

About Sterling Construction (Get Rating)

Sterling Construction Co, Inc engages in the provision of civil infrastructure construction, infrastructure rehabilitation, and residential construction projects. It operates through the following segments: Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential. The Heavy Civil Construction segment consists of highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.