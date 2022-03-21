stETH (Lido) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.76 Billion (STETH)

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. stETH (Lido) has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion and approximately $163.27 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, stETH (Lido) has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002423 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00045651 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,904.31 or 0.07034828 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,177.17 or 0.99739553 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00041130 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00043453 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Profile

stETH (Lido) launched on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 1,366,874 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH (Lido)

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH (Lido) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase stETH (Lido) using one of the exchanges listed above.

