Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Price Target to $100.00

Posted by on Mar 21st, 2022

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWREGet Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 6.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GWRE. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Guidewire Software from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $146.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $101.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Guidewire Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.11.

NYSE GWRE opened at $93.67 on Monday. Guidewire Software has a 1 year low of $81.38 and a 1 year high of $130.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.04 and a beta of 1.33.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWREGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $204.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.47 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 16.97% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Guidewire Software news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 594 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total transaction of $62,441.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 3,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $334,623.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,087 shares of company stock valued at $721,847 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at $685,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Guidewire Software in the third quarter worth $36,000.

Guidewire Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

