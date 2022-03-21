Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Unity Software (NYSE:U) Price Target to $150.00

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 54.40% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $185.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Unity Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Unity Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Unity Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.83.

NYSE:U opened at $97.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.15. Unity Software has a twelve month low of $73.12 and a twelve month high of $210.00. The company has a market capitalization of $28.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.40 and a beta of 2.47.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). Unity Software had a negative net margin of 47.96% and a negative return on equity of 20.13%. The business had revenue of $315.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Unity Software will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David Helgason sold 83,333 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $8,442,466.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 10,775 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.23, for a total value of $1,133,853.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 358,624 shares of company stock worth $44,952,276. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,021,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,163,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 1,544.1% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

