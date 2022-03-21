Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) Price Target to $10.00

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $11.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TUFN. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tufin Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

NYSE:TUFN opened at $7.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $290.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 1.62. Tufin Software Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $13.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.81.

Tufin Software Technologies ( NYSE:TUFN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 62.67% and a negative net margin of 33.28%. The business had revenue of $35.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TUFN. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 9,286 shares in the last quarter. 45.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of policy-centric approach to security and IT operations. It transforms enterprise security operations by helping them visualize, define and enforce a security policy across complex, heterogeneous information technology and cloud environments.

