Stifel Nicolaus Trims Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Target Price to $63.00

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $70.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 16.73% from the company’s previous close.

TENB has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Tenable from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Tenable from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Tenable from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenable has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.67.

TENB stock opened at $53.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.51 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.66. Tenable has a fifty-two week low of $35.32 and a fifty-two week high of $57.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Tenable had a negative net margin of 8.63% and a negative return on equity of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $149.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Tenable’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tenable will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total value of $1,037,072.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 3,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total value of $153,877.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 159,666 shares of company stock valued at $8,082,000. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tenable in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Tenable by 1,220.3% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Tenable by 165.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tenable during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

