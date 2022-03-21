Stifel Nicolaus Trims Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Target Price to $300.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 87.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TWLO. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Twilio from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Twilio from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Twilio in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie raised their target price on Twilio from $281.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Twilio to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.52.

Get Twilio alerts:

TWLO stock opened at $159.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.43, a current ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $260.09. Twilio has a fifty-two week low of $123.05 and a fifty-two week high of $412.68. The company has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.35 and a beta of 1.40.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $842.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.89 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.80) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Twilio will post -3.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,550 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.78, for a total transaction of $556,569.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 2,562 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.04, for a total value of $509,940.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,010 shares of company stock valued at $7,781,961 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Twilio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Twilio by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greycroft LP bought a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio (Get Rating)

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.