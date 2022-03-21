Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March, 21st (AA, ESS, FDX, PING, PRO, QMCO, QTWO, SDIG, SPPI, TENB)

Posted by on Mar 21st, 2022

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, March 21st:

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) had its price target boosted by Argus from $68.00 to $95.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $378.00 to $370.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $310.00 to $298.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $27.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $48.00 to $45.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) had its price target lowered by Northland Securities from $10.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $100.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) had its price target cut by Northland Securities from $25.00 to $20.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $6.00 to $4.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $70.00 to $63.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Teradyne (CNSX:TER) had its target price cut by Clarus Securities to $14.00. Clarus Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $11.00 to $10.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $350.00 to $300.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $160.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $300.00 to $275.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $14.00 to $12.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $310.00 to $300.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

