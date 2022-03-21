Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March, 21st (AA, ESS, FDX, PING, PRO, QMCO, QTWO, SDIG, SPPI, TENB)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, March 21st:

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) had its price target boosted by Argus from $68.00 to $95.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Get Alcoa Co alerts:

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $378.00 to $370.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX)

had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $310.00 to $298.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $27.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $48.00 to $45.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) had its price target lowered by Northland Securities from $10.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $100.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) had its price target cut by Northland Securities from $25.00 to $20.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $6.00 to $4.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $70.00 to $63.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Teradyne (CNSX:TER) had its target price cut by Clarus Securities to $14.00. Clarus Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $11.00 to $10.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $350.00 to $300.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $160.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $300.00 to $275.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $14.00 to $12.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $310.00 to $300.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.