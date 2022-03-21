Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March, 21st (AAPL, ARX, ATD, BA, BAKK, BDGI, EDV, HEXO, KEL, KEY)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, March 21st:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was given a $210.00 target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its price target increased by Cormark from C$22.00 to C$24.00. Cormark currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) had its price target boosted by Desjardins from C$59.00 to C$60.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) was given a $265.00 price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) was given a $270.00 price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 145 ($1.89) to GBX 125 ($1.63). The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Colliers International Group (TSE:BDGI) had its target price lowered by Cormark from C$36.00 to C$34.00. Cormark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Colliers International Group (TSE:BDGI) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$29.00 to C$30.00.

Colliers International Group (TSE:BDGI) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$39.00 to C$37.00.

Colliers International Group (TSE:BDGI) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$34.00 to C$33.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) was given a C$43.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$45.50 to C$44.25. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

HEXO (TSE:HEXO) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$0.80 to C$0.70. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) had its target price boosted by Cormark from C$7.00 to C$8.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) was given a C$33.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$18.00 to C$19.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$42.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its price target boosted by Cormark from C$34.00 to C$38.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $23.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) had its target price boosted by Cormark from C$18.00 to C$19.00.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its price target boosted by Cormark from C$65.00 to C$70.00. Cormark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its target price raised by Cormark from C$13.00 to C$15.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) had its target price raised by Cormark from C$3.50 to C$4.50. Cormark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

