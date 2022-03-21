Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 21st (AAWH, ACC, AQN, AQST, ARTNA, ATAX, ATNX, AVDL, AVRO, BAMXF)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, March 21st:

Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Ascend Wellness Holdings Inc. is a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator focused on bettering lives through cannabis. Ascend Wellness Holdings Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $62.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “American Campus Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). Through ACC’s controlling interest in American Campus Communities Operating Partnership L.P. (ACCOP), ACC is one of the largest owners, managers and developers of high quality student housing properties in the United States in terms of beds owned and under management. ACC is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity REIT with expertise in the acquisition, design, financing, development, construction management, leasing and management of student housing properties. “

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is a renewable energy and regulated utility company engaged in the ownership of power generation facilities, and water and energy utilities primarily in North America. The Corporation invests in hydroelectric, wind and solar power facilities, and sustainable utility distribution businesses (water, electricity and natural gas) through its subsidiaries. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is headquartered in Oakville, Canada. “

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It commercializes medicines to solve critical health care problems as well as engages on late-stage proprietary product pipeline which focuses on the treatment of diseases of central nervous system. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Artesian Resources Corporation operates as the parent holding company of Artesian Water Company, Inc a regulated public water utility. Artesian Water provides water utility service to customers with in its established service territory in portions of New Castle County, Delaware. “

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “America First Tax Exempt Investors, L.P. is a consistently performing fund with a portfolio of federally tax-exempt mortgage revenue bonds; interest on these bonds is excludable from gross income for federal tax purposes. As a result, most of the income earned by the Partnership is exempt from federal income taxes. “

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $1.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Athenex, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company’s platform including an Oncology Innovation Platform, a Commercial Platform and a Global Supply Chain Platform. It operates primarily in Buffalo and Clarence, New York, Cranford, New Jersey, Houston, Texas, Chicago, Illinois, Hong Kong and Taipei Taiwan. Athenex, Inc. is based in Buffalo, United States. “

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. Its product pipeline consists of hospital and paediatrics. Hospital segment provides Bloxiverz(R), Vazculep(R) and Akovaz(TM). Paediatrics segment provides Karbinal (TM) ER, AcipHex(R) Sprinkle and Flexichamber(TM). The company operates primarily in Ireland, USA and France. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc, formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA, is headquartered in Lyon, France. “

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $1.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Avrobio, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It develops step-change cell and gene therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare disease. The company operates primarily in the United States and Canada. Avrobio, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG is a multi-brand automobile manufacturer that focuses on the premium segments of the worldwide automobile and motorcycle markets. It has three brands: BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce. The Company’s BMW automobile range includes the 1 Series, a sports hatchback; the 3 Series, including sedan, touring, coupe and convertible models; the 5 Series, available in sedan and touring models; the 6 Series, available as a coupe or convertible; the 7 Series large sedan; the Z4 roadster and coupe; the sports utility vehicles, X3, X5 and X6 and M models, such as M3, M5 and M6. A variety of motorcycles are also available under the BMW brand. “

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Banco Bilbao Vizcaya is engaged in a wide variety of banking, financial and related activities in Spain. “

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Bankinter is in the financial services industry. They are a banking entity subject to the supervision of the Bank of Spain and the Spanish National Securities Market Commission. Their products range from: Current Accounts, Term Deposits, Investment Funds, Pension Plans, Model Portfolios,Insurance Credit and Debit Cards, Assets (Mortgage and pledged loans) and Deposits of Securities. “

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “BlackLine, Inc. is a provider of cloud-based solutions for Finance & Accounting which centralize and streamline financial close operations and other key F&A processes for midsize and large organizations. BlackLine, Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $97.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Lennar’s fiscal first-quarter earnings and revenues beat analysts’ expectations, marking the 12th consecutive quarter of an earnings beat. Earnings jumped 32.4% year over year, given higher demand for new homes despite unprecedented supply chain challenges. Gross margin was up 90 basis points (bps), given effective cost control and focus on making its homebuilding platform more efficient, which in turn resulted in higher operating leverage. Focus on the lighter land/asset strategy to boost free cash flow is encouraging. Upbeat expectations for fiscal 2022 are also encouraging. Although shares have underperformed the industry so far this year, earnings estimates for the year have been trending upward over the past seven days. Yet, rising rates, unprecedented supply chain challenges along with rising land and labor costs continue are risks.”

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. They currently have $95.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Starbucks have underperformed the industry in the past six months. Recently, the company reported mixed first-quarter fiscal 2022 results, wherein earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues beat the same. However, the metrics improved on a year-over-year basis. Store growth, robust digitalization and comps growth bode well. Global comparable store sales increased 13% year over year driven by increase in comparable transactions and average ticket growth. For fiscal 2022, the company anticipates global comparable sales to reach high-single digits. Starbucks expects to open nearly 2,000 net new stores worldwide in fiscal 2022. However, dismal China performance continues to hurt the company. During the fiscal first quarter, comps in China declined 14% year over year against a 5% growth reported in the prior-year quarter.”

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $20.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of UBS Group AG on the NYSE have outperformed the industry over the past year. The company has agreed to divest its Japan-based real estate joint venture (JV) to KKR & Co. Inc. Given UBS Group AG’s solid balance-sheet position, it remains focused on opportunistic expansion strategies. Such inorganic moves will aid long-term growth. Further, the strong capital position and efficiency initiatives will continue to aid profitability. UBS Group AG continues taking initiatives to digitalize its operations and serve clients better in the long run. However, UBS Group AG’s net interest income (NII) is expected to be persistently affected in the near term by the prevalent negative interest rates in Switzerland. Further, heightened regulatory supervision, flaring expenses and unsustainable capital deployment activities are concerning.”

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $71.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Zions have outperformed the industry over the past year. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Solid loans and deposit balances, and business simplifying efforts are expected to keep supporting Zions' financials in the upcoming quarters. Moreover, the bank's strong balance sheet is expected to keep driving efficient capital deployment activities and enhance shareholder value. However, despite the rate hike, relatively lower interest rates are expected to continue hurting revenues and net interest margin (NIM) growth. Persistently increasing operating expenses, mainly owing to the company's investments in franchise and efforts to digitize operations, are likely to hurt the bottom line to some extent in the near term.”

