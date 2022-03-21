Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 21st (AZN, BMW, DWF, EQNR, HSBA, INSE, ISP, KWS, MNOV, NNVC)

Posted by on Mar 21st, 2022

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, March 21st:

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) was given a £105 ($136.54) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €107.00 ($117.58) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

DWF Group (LON:DWF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

HSBC (LON:HSBA) was given a GBX 610 ($7.93) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Inspired (LON:INSE) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) was given a €2.70 ($2.97) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

PZ Cussons (LON:PZC) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €224.00 ($246.15) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) was given a €190.00 ($208.79) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.