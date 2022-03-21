Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 21st (AZN, BMW, DWF, EQNR, HSBA, INSE, ISP, KWS, MNOV, NNVC)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, March 21st:

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) was given a £105 ($136.54) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €107.00 ($117.58) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

DWF Group (LON:DWF)

had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

HSBC (LON:HSBA) was given a GBX 610 ($7.93) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Inspired (LON:INSE) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) was given a €2.70 ($2.97) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

PZ Cussons (LON:PZC) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €224.00 ($246.15) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) was given a €190.00 ($208.79) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

