Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Buys 3,850 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.2% of Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 232.0% in the third quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 9,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 6,884 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 63,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 27.0% in the third quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 89.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,034,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth about $595,000. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $150.15 on Monday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $127.90 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The firm has a market cap of $363.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.23.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.48%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.50.

In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 281,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total transaction of $45,166,497.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $204,935.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 566,796 shares of company stock valued at $91,098,906. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

