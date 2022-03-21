Strike 1-Day Volume Tops $9.07 Million (STRK)

Strike (STRK) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 21st. One Strike coin can now be purchased for $39.48 or 0.00096240 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Strike has a market cap of $123.85 million and $9.07 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Strike has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Strike alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002439 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00045946 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,908.56 or 0.07090013 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,083.67 or 1.00146960 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00041261 BTC.

Strike Coin Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,136,851 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Strike Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strike should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Strike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Strike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Strike and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.