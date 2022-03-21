Stryve Foods (SNAX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNAX opened at $2.38 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Stryve Foods has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $10.85. The company has a market cap of $20.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.42.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stryve Foods by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Stryve Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Stryve Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Stryve Foods in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryve Foods in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. 58.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stryve Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Stryve Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

Andina Acquisition Corp. III entered into definitive agreement for a business combination with Stryve Foods LLC.

