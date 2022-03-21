Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Shares Gap Down to $6.34

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.34, but opened at $6.09. Studio City International shares last traded at $6.09, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Studio City International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Get Studio City International alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.42 and its 200-day moving average is $6.75.

Studio City International Holdings Ltd. engages in the hospitality business and provision of gaming related services in Macau. It offers hotel, gaming dining, retail, entertainment facilities. The company was founded on August 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Studio City International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Studio City International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.