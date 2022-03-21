Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 465 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CRL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,087,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,099,536,000 after acquiring an additional 152,682 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 11,019.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 151,005 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,315,000 after acquiring an additional 149,647 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 48.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $122,422,000 after acquiring an additional 96,374 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 6.1% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,481,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $611,496,000 after acquiring an additional 84,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 14.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 603,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $223,232,000 after buying an additional 77,146 shares in the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRL stock opened at $286.77 on Monday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.30 and a 12 month high of $460.21. The stock has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $308.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $365.34.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $905.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.27 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.80, for a total value of $333,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.83, for a total transaction of $115,168.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,975 shares of company stock valued at $11,791,146. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRL. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $409.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $407.43.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services, Discovery and Safety Assessment, and Manufacturing Solutions.

