Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 722 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Estate Counselors LLC raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 0.9% in the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 20.8% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 3.2% in the third quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.5% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 45.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $397.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $304.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $345.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.40.

NYSE MOH opened at $343.35 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $303.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $296.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $228.65 and a fifty-two week high of $344.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.79.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.06. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.76% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.00, for a total transaction of $183,801.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.21, for a total value of $61,075.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,986 shares of company stock valued at $1,882,749 over the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

