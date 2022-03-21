Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 986 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 144.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 472,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,247,000 after acquiring an additional 279,585 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 486,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,653,000 after acquiring an additional 249,057 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 436,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,700,000 after acquiring an additional 212,001 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 321,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,399,000 after acquiring an additional 164,545 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,027,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $305,442,000 after acquiring an additional 101,827 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

NYSE CE opened at $142.85 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.16 and a 200-day moving average of $157.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.30. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $132.26 and a 52 week high of $176.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.05 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 48.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 15.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.06%.

In related news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $141.74 per share, with a total value of $255,132.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on CE shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Celanese from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Piper Sandler downgraded Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Celanese from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.40.

About Celanese (Get Rating)

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.