Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires New Position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 1,668.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,695,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,316,969 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bill.com by 9.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,071,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,795,000 after buying an additional 454,813 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Bill.com by 0.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,033,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,627,000 after buying an additional 29,589 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Bill.com by 7.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,010,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,734,000 after buying an additional 69,649 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bill.com by 29.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,002,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,506,000 after buying an additional 226,926 shares during the period. 95.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BILL stock opened at $224.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.00 and a twelve month high of $348.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $204.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.96. The stock has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.86 and a beta of 2.25.

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.15. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 54.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $156.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.58 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BILL shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $209.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Bill.com from $360.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Bill.com from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Bill.com from $370.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.25.

In other news, insider Bora Chung sold 10,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.86, for a total transaction of $2,028,343.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 6,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.22, for a total transaction of $1,483,189.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 98,169 shares of company stock worth $20,401,473. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

