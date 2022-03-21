Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BBWI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $942,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,564,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $105.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $91.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.28.

BBWI opened at $50.39 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.76. Bath & Body Works Inc has a 1 year low of $45.26 and a 1 year high of $82.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.80.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.13% and a negative return on equity of 125.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Bath & Body Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is presently 16.26%.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

