Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CUBE. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in CubeSmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CUBE opened at $50.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 46.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.44. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $57.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.27.

CubeSmart ( NYSE:CUBE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.35). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 28.82%. The company had revenue of $174.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 157.80%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CUBE shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.88.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

