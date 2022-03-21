Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 201.3% during the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 23,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,446,000 after purchasing an additional 15,735 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.02, for a total value of $1,055,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $308.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $400.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $434.00.

FDS opened at $439.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $416.33 and a 200 day moving average of $428.34. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $304.07 and a fifty-two week high of $495.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $424.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.41 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 43.24%. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 31.12%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

