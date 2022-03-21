Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 465 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,087,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,099,536,000 after purchasing an additional 152,682 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 6.1% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,481,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $611,496,000 after purchasing an additional 84,769 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,467,311 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $605,517,000 after purchasing an additional 24,526 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 911,152 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $375,023,000 after purchasing an additional 35,148 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 14.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 603,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $223,232,000 after buying an additional 77,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

CRL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $407.43.

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $286.77 on Monday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.30 and a fifty-two week high of $460.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $308.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $365.34. The firm has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.24.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The business had revenue of $905.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories International’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO James C. Foster sold 17,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.67, for a total value of $5,033,250.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.80, for a total transaction of $333,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,975 shares of company stock valued at $11,791,146 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services, Discovery and Safety Assessment, and Manufacturing Solutions.

