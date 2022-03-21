Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 722 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 10.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,335,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,662,000 after buying an additional 519,297 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 6.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,054,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,829,000 after purchasing an additional 176,165 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 2.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 905,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,729,000 after purchasing an additional 21,663 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 787,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,387,000 after purchasing an additional 15,749 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 4.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 435,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,239,000 after purchasing an additional 19,853 shares during the period. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $343.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $303.79 and its 200 day moving average is $296.38. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $228.65 and a twelve month high of $344.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 32.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.21, for a total transaction of $61,075.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,986 shares of company stock worth $1,882,749. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MOH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $397.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $304.00 to $308.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $345.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.40.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.