Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,822 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Avantor were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 33.1% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 0.3% during the third quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 206,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,432,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 5.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $35.14 on Monday. Avantor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.18 and a fifty-two week high of $44.37. The stock has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 7.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Avantor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Avantor from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Avantor from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Avantor from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

In other Avantor news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 10,184 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.63, for a total value of $423,959.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 59,418 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total value of $2,422,471.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,548 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,781. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

