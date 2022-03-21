Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $1.22 Million Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LYV. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 144.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,292,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,207,000 after purchasing an additional 763,955 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,285,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,599,000 after acquiring an additional 20,062 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $428,000. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LYV stock opened at $112.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.36. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.01 and a 12 month high of $127.75. The company has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.33 and a beta of 1.29.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP John Hopmans sold 36,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total transaction of $4,474,072.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Rowles sold 46,673 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.60, for a total value of $5,815,455.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 240,771 shares of company stock valued at $27,924,258 in the last 90 days. 5.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LYV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Live Nation Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.38.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

