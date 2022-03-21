Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Stock Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,334,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,368,000 after buying an additional 2,024,902 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,775,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 119.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,387,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,026,000 after buying an additional 1,302,056 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,842,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,464,000 after buying an additional 1,184,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,418,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,421,000 after buying an additional 1,087,938 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMH stock opened at $39.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.08. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $31.96 and a twelve month high of $44.07. The company has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.83, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $338.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.26 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.69% and a net margin of 12.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 180.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $43.50 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.73.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.41 per share, for a total transaction of $32,397.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

