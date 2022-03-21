Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Stock Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,792 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Cognex were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CGNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cognex by 5.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 32.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 538,151 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,231,000 after purchasing an additional 130,319 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 0.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 404,478 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 12.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 205,846 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $17,301,000 after purchasing an additional 23,296 shares during the period. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 6.9% during the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 15,638 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CGNX. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Cognex from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded Cognex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Cognex from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.20.

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $71.65 on Monday. Cognex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.51 and a fifty-two week high of $92.17. The stock has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.93 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.26.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $244.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.48 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 26.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

