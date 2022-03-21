Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 11,376 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,376 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 19,632 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total transaction of $666,310.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 50,097,840 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $1,301,541,883.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,226,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,169,753 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

BKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Friday, January 21st. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $35.29 on Monday. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $38.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.03 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.39.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.14%. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently -199.99%.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

